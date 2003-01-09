EchoStar takes $2 rate hike

After heavily pushing itself as a discount video service, direct-broadcast satellite operation

EchoStar Communications Corp. raised its basic rates $2 per month -- as much as 9 percent for many

of its customers.

The lowest package, "America's Top 50," will rise 8.7 percent to

$24.99. "America's Top 100" increased 6.3 percent to $33.99 per month, and "America's Top 150"

rises 4.9 percent to $42.99.

The company said that on average, customers will see their bills -- including

the cost of premium channels and pay-per-view movies -- rise 4 percent.

The boost is a bit higher than cable operators' 5 percent to 6 percent increases this

year.

Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. media analysts Jessica Reif Cohen and Marc Nabi said the

move may provide some relief "to operators suffering the most from DBS

aggressive discounting, namely Charter [Communications Inc.] and AT&T Broadband . there does not

seem to be any big price difference between cable and DBS when comparing similar

packages. Dish's America's Top 100 package at $33.99 with an additional $6 for

local channels would total $40, which is roughly equivalent to AT&T

Broadband's expanded-basic package price."

AT&T Broadband was recently acquired by Comcast Corp.