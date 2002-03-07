EchoStar to take must-carry to High Court

Even though a merged EchoStar-DirecTV plans to offer local TV signals in all

210 markets, EchoStar Communications Corp. plans to ask the Supreme Court to

take up its challenge of a law requiring satellite-TV companies to carry every

local TV station in every market they serve, CEO Charlie Ergen said

Wednesday.

'We didn't abandon our principals for the merger,' Ergen said. 'We believe

the principal of must-carry is a fundamental freedom-of-choice issue, and we're

willing to spend our dollars to fight for [that freedom].'