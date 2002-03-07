EchoStar to take must-carry to High Court
Even though a merged EchoStar-DirecTV plans to offer local TV signals in all
210 markets, EchoStar Communications Corp. plans to ask the Supreme Court to
take up its challenge of a law requiring satellite-TV companies to carry every
local TV station in every market they serve, CEO Charlie Ergen said
Wednesday.
'We didn't abandon our principals for the merger,' Ergen said. 'We believe
the principal of must-carry is a fundamental freedom-of-choice issue, and we're
willing to spend our dollars to fight for [that freedom].'
