EchoStar sticks to Grass Valley route

Following up on last year's big Grass Valley router purchase, DBS operator EchoStar Communications has ordered $9.4 million in routing equipment from Grass Valley Group. Grass Valley will install Series 7000 DV routing systems with nearly 1.2 million crosspoints to support EchoStar's uplink facilities and will expand the capabilities of a previously ordered 1024x1024 Series 7000 DV router frame installed at EchoStar's operations center.