EchoStar stalls DVR Shutdown Order

A day after a court ruled that digital video recorders offered to EchoStar customers violate a patent held by TiVo, to satellite TV service secured a delay to an order to disable the gear.

The orders are part of a long-running dispute between DVR pioneer TiVo and satellite service EchoStar, which designs and manufactures gear provided to its customers.

On Thursday, Texas-based U.S. District Court Judge David Folsom ordered EchoStar to shut down DVR service within 30 days and pay TiVo $89.6 million in damages. It finalized the results of an April trial when a jury found that EchoStar was violating TiVo’s patents. The jury ordered EchoStar to pay $74 million in damages, but Folsom ruled that TiVo was entitled to an additional $10.3 million in interests and compensation for infringements through July 31.

EchoStar, however, quickly secured a stay of Folsom’s order from the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., and says it will continue to appeal the case.