EchoStar, SBC team up on video service

Direct-broadcast satellite provider EchoStar Communications Corp. and SBC Communications Inc. are forging a new

partnership to provide multichannel-video service as part of SBC's bundled

services.

To help fund the venture, dubbed SBC Dish Network, SBC will invest $500

million in EchoStar, convertible to stock.

The service -- which will provide integrated ordering, billing and customer

service -- is slated to roll out in early 2004.

SBC has been looking for ways to offer video service to its bundled

customers.

Also Monday, DirecTV Inc. and Qwest Communications International Inc. unveiled a new

partnership to deliver DirecTV service to Qwest's single-family subscribers in

Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., and Seattle.

The service will roll out in 2003 and 2004.

The two companies also extended a similar existing deal for multifamily

dwellings.