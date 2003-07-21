EchoStar, SBC team up on video service
Direct-broadcast satellite provider EchoStar Communications Corp. and SBC Communications Inc. are forging a new
partnership to provide multichannel-video service as part of SBC's bundled
services.
To help fund the venture, dubbed SBC Dish Network, SBC will invest $500
million in EchoStar, convertible to stock.
The service -- which will provide integrated ordering, billing and customer
service -- is slated to roll out in early 2004.
SBC has been looking for ways to offer video service to its bundled
customers.
Also Monday, DirecTV Inc. and Qwest Communications International Inc. unveiled a new
partnership to deliver DirecTV service to Qwest's single-family subscribers in
Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., and Seattle.
The service will roll out in 2003 and 2004.
The two companies also extended a similar existing deal for multifamily
dwellings.
