EchoStar satellite launch postponed

EchoStar Communications Corp. has rescheduled the launch of its eighth
satellite for Wednesday at 1:15 a.m. EST, due to inclement weather in
Kazakhstan, the planned launch site.

The satellite had been scheduled to launch early Tuesday from the
Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The satellite will provide new capacity for the company to offer more local
signals in local markets, additional programming and backup for its other
satellites.