EchoStar satellite launch postponed

EchoStar Communications Corp. has rescheduled the launch of its eighth

satellite for Wednesday at 1:15 a.m. EST, due to inclement weather in

Kazakhstan, the planned launch site.

The satellite had been scheduled to launch early Tuesday from the

Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The satellite will provide new capacity for the company to offer more local

signals in local markets, additional programming and backup for its other

satellites.