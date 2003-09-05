EchoStar rolls out HD package
EchoStar Communications Corp.’s Dish Network direct-broadcast satellite service is rolling out a high-definition package.
Dish will offer a package of ESPN HD, Discovery HD Theater, HDNet and HDNet
Movies for $9.99 per month, or $109.89 per year.
Of course, subscribers still need HD-ready TV sets and high-definition
receivers.
Dish will begin selling receiver this fall for $399.
DBS competitor DirecTV Inc. also recently launched its own HD tier, which includes
ESPN, Discovery and HD Net for a flat $10.99 per month.
