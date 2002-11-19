EchoStar reclaims Ka-band license

EchoStar Communications Corp. will get a chance to launch its new Ka-band satellite after all.

The Federal Communications Commission Tuesday reinstated the company's

license to launch and operate EchoStar 9, a hybrid Ku-/Ka-band satellite under

construction by Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

In July, the FCC ruled that EchoStar failed to meet its January 2002 deadline

to begin construction of the necessary satellite and declared the license void.

In appealing the decision, though, the company said that not only had it

begun building the bird, but construction was complete and launch had been

scheduled for the fourth quarter.

With roughly six weeks left in the year, EchoStar officials are reviewing

options for scheduling. EchoStar plans to generate Ka- and Ku-band transmissions

from EchoStar 9, which will operate at 121 degrees west.

Originally, the FCC complained that EchoStar's contracts with Loral did not

guarantee that the Ka-band transponders would be operational.

Data submitted by Loral convinced the FCC that the hybrid plan should work.

The Ku-band generally is used for direct-broadcast satellite transmission, whereas the Ka-band is

considered choice ground for high-speed data and two-way communication needed

for interactive.