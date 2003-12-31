EchoStar Reaches Extensions with Turner, Viacom

EchoStar Communications Corp. has agreed on extensions that will keep some of Turner Broadcasting System Inc.’s and Viacom Inc.’s programming services from going dark on its Dish Network after Dec. 31.

Under a multimonth extension, EchoStar will continue to carry Turner networks Cable News Network, CNN Headline News, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Turner South and CNNfn while the two sides continue to negotiate. Those deals were set to expire on Dec. 31. Deals for Turner’s big entertainment nets TNT and TBS Superstation are said to be unaffected.

The DBS provider and Viacom have extended their existing deals until Jan. 7, and conversations are ongoing, EchoStar says. It is unclear, however, which Viacom cable nets are part of the discussions.