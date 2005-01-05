EchoStar Raising Rates 6%-8%

After taunting cable operators about increasing their prices, DBS operator EchoStar is sticking its subscribers with a $2-$4 increase.



EchoStar says the hike represents an average 4.3% increase per sub.

But Sanford Bernstein analyst Craig Moffett notes that Dish Network’s popular "America’s Top 60 with Locals" package is increasing 6.7% from $29.99 to $31.99, and increases for packages without local broadcast stations top 8%.

EchoStar ads have slammed the "cable pig" for hiking rates, and even recruited picketers to demonstrate outside the offices of some cable operators "protesting" recent price increases.