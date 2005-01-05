EchoStar Raising Rates 6%-8%
After taunting cable operators about increasing their prices, DBS operator EchoStar is sticking its subscribers with a $2-$4 increase.
EchoStar says the hike represents an average 4.3% increase per sub.
But Sanford Bernstein analyst Craig Moffett notes that Dish Network’s popular "America’s Top 60 with Locals" package is increasing 6.7% from $29.99 to $31.99, and increases for packages without local broadcast stations top 8%.
EchoStar ads have slammed the "cable pig" for hiking rates, and even recruited picketers to demonstrate outside the offices of some cable operators "protesting" recent price increases.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.