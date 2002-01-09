EchoStar to raise prices in March

EchoStar Communications Corp. is raising the price of its basic programming

packages by $1 per month starting March 1, the company announced Wednesday at

the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The change will affect EchoStar's "Top 50," "America's Top 100 CD" and "America's

Top 150," which currently run $21.99, $30.99 and $39.99 per month, respectively.

EchoStar vice president of programming Michael Schwimmer defended the increases, saying

they are "not only smaller than those recently announced by cable companies, but

they are also less than the price increases we've incurred from programmers."

Schwimmer said the increases equal a 3 percent jump on EchoStar's most popular

programming packages, compared with 6 percent hikes often incurred by cable and 20 percent

increases some sports channels, such as ESPN, routinely charge.

The rate hike is the first time EchoStar has increased prices on its Top 150

package since its introduction three years ago. EchoStar also added cable

networks Speedvision and MuchMusic USA to its Top 100 CD package.

EchoStar also said it has added 250 new local channels in the 36 local

markets it is currently serving -- an addition the company made because the law

required it to carry all local channels in all local markets it serves by Jan.

1. However, consumers in many of those markets will have to at least

temporarily add second satellite dishes to their roofs if they want to receive

all of those channels -- an issue that's angered the National Association of Broadcasters and that the Federal Communications Commission has agreed

to look into.

The company also introduced a new product at the CES show: the "DishPVR 508"

satellite-TV receiver, which integrates a standard receiver with a

personal video recorder. The new receiver allows Dish subscribers to record up

to 80 hours of programming and to rewind, fast-forward or pause that recorded

programming. The receiver will be available in February for $499.

EchoStar is also working on an even more advanced receiver, the "DishPVR 721,"

which won a "Best of Show" award at the CES. The DishPVR 721 is expected to be

available in early 2002, and it will offer 110 hours of recording time, as well

as access ports for high-speed broadband services and interactive television.