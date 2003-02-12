EchoStar offers movies en Español
EchoStar Communications Corp. unveiled plans Wednesday to offer
Spanish-language movies on an on-demand basis Feb. 15 for its Dish Network
subscribers.
For $3.99 per month, Dish subscribers will receive five
Spanish-language films from Latin America.
EchoStar already offers a Spanish-language tier with 20 Spanish-language
channels.
