EchoStar offers movies en Español

EchoStar Communications Corp. unveiled plans Wednesday to offer
Spanish-language movies on an on-demand basis Feb. 15 for its Dish Network
subscribers.

For $3.99 per month, Dish subscribers will receive five
Spanish-language films from Latin America.

EchoStar already offers a Spanish-language tier with 20 Spanish-language
channels.