EchoStar To Offer Olympic “Mosaic”
By Glen Dickson
During NBC Universal’s coverage of the 2006 Winter Olympics, DBS operator EchoStar will be creating an interactive “mosaic” to help guide its DISH Network customers to NBC Olympics programming. The “NBC Interactive TV” mosaic is a multiple picture-in-picture showcase that will allow viewers to monitor six channels on a single screen and select the program of their choice for full-screen viewing. The mosaic, driven by OpenTV software and an application created by interactive TV developer Pixel Play, will also include the “NBC Olympics Showcase,” with information on medal counts, updated TV listings, and athlete biographies, plus a screen with daily Olympic highlights.
