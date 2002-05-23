EchoStar merger finds more criticism

Two more media-industry players criticized EchoStar Communications Corp.'s bid to acquire

DirecTV Inc. Thursday.

The National Religious Broadcasters charged that EchoStar has shown itself to be "biased against Christian programming" by resisting carriage of Christian and

family-oriented programming, opposing mandates to offer local broadcasts

channels in many markets and offering pornographic channels. Because the merger

would eliminate multichannel competition in markets without cable service, "no

incentive would exist to provide the full range of programming consumers

desire."

Also criticizing the merger was the country's largest

Hispanic-advocacy group, the National Council of La Raza.

The group, which frequently weighs in on media issues, wants government

regulators to block the deal unless EchoStar commits to English-language

programming targeted toward young Hispanics. "The younger Spanish population, for

whom English is the first language, will be disenfranchised from the

communications marketplace if Spanish-speaking programming is all that is

offered for their consumption," the group said.