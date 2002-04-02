EchoStar: Let us air distant TV signals

EchoStar Communications Corp. Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to hear

arguments on whether the satellite-TV carrier can offer out-of-market TV signals

to its subscribers.

EchoStar is challenging the decision of the 11th

Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, which ruled

last September that it was constitutional to require satellite-TV providers to leave local TV signals

in their local markets.

In that ruling, the court threw out EchoStar's First Amendment arguments and

remanded the rest of the decision to the U.S. District Court in Miami, where it

still awaits a hearing.

TV broadcasters -- which strongly oppose EchoStar's $26 billion proposed merger

with Hughes Electronics Corp. -- are equally opposed to allowing any distributor

to offer out-of-market local TV signals, whether the distributor is satellite,

cable or the Internet.

This is the second case EchoStar is challenging before the Supreme Court. It

also has asked the high court to overturn a ruling by the

Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va.

In that case, EchoStar wants the Supreme Court to rule that it is

unconstitutional to force satellite-TV companies to carry all local TV stations

in all markets they serve.

Besides wanting the freedom to offer subscribers any TV signals they may want,

EchoStar also wants to be required to carry only local TV stations with 'meaningful

local content,' and not home shopping channels or other locally

originated channels EchoStar deems to not be worthy.

For their part, broadcasters feel strongly that all local TV channels must be

carried by any distributor serving any market.

Meanwhile, EchoStar faces a tough regulatory battle in

Washington, D.C., over its merger proposal, where many industry and

consumer factions are fighting over whether the plan is a good idea for

consumers.

Although the National Association of Broadcasters

opposes EchoStar's deal, EchoStar is inviting broadcasters to sign carriage

agreements with it at the NAB's annual convention next week.