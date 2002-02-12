EchoStar lawyers: Deal inside five months

EchoStar Communications Corp.'s acquisition of DirecTV Inc. will be approved

by the Department of Justice in three to five months, the company's attorneys

predicted.

Washington, D.C.-based attorney Peter Standish discounted petitions filed by

broadcasters and a rural telecommunications cooperative that asked regulators to

block the deal because it would place all of the direct-broadcast satellite

spectrum in the hands of one entity.

Standish told analysts antitrust regulators will endorse EchoStar's bid for

new capacity to greatly expand its TV-channel and broadband-service

offerings.

'Capacity is created by reclaiming spectrum, and they will draw the

conclusion that this is the right way to go,' he said.

His comments were offered during a conference for analysts sponsored by

Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co.

Even though some rural markets will be left with EchoStar as the only

multichannel distributor, Standish insisted that the rivalry between multiple

retail equipment providers and installers in a market will provide sufficient

competition.

He also predicted that few extra conditions will come with regulatory

approval besides a national pricing plan that EchoStar has proposed.

Attorney Stephen Houck dismissed concerns that states' attorneys general will

disrupt the review by filing lawsuits against the deal.

Turning the review over to the DOJ is more efficient in the states' eyes, and

it allows them to pool resources with the federal investigators, he

added.