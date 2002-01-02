EchoStar halted from dropping ABC Family

A federal court in Los Angeles late Monday granted The Walt Disney Co. a

temporary restraining order barring EchoStar Communications Corp. from dropping

ABC Family.

'Although we are heartened by this victory, this is not a permanent fix,''

Disney president and chief operating officer Bob Iger said. 'We remain concerned

about EchoStar's willingness to exercise its power at the expense of fair

competition and consumer choice as evidenced by the strong possibility that

EchoStar will discontinue ESPN Classic as early as midnight tonight.'

The federal court is expected to take up Disney's request for a permanent

injunction Jan. 10, when the temporary restraining order expires.

Following the court's decision, EchoStar said it 'stands firm in its belief

that it has the right to discontinue broadcasting ABC Family,' and it will

continue to contest the injunction.

The satellite-TV provider had said it would drop the channel midnight Monday

as it was trying to reduce the number of offerings its to match its satellite

capacity.

EchoStar claimed the right to do so under a clause in its 1995 affiliate

agreement addressing ownership changes; Disney purchased the channel from Fox

Family Worldwide Inc. in October.

Disney countered that dropping the channel would in fact violate the 1995

agreement, which does not expire until 2005. Disney said the ownership structure

is intact and EchoStar is trying to bully it into lower subscriber fees.

EchoStar claimed that must-carry rules are forcing it to free up channel

space, while Disney noted that EchoStar plans to launch a new satellite that

will carry 200 additional channels.