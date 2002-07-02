EchoStar, Fox ink carriage deal
Subscribers to EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish network in 21 markets were spared a cutoff of
their Fox affiliates when the direct-broadcast satellite provider and News Corp. came to a
carriage agreement for Fox's owned-and-operated stations early Tuesday morning.
Relations between EchoStar and News Corp. have been especially strained since October, when EchoStar beat out News Corp. in a bid to buy Hughes
Electronics Corp. and its DBS subsidiary, DirecTV Inc.
While EchoStar fights an increasingly tough battle to get the deal approved
by federal regulators, News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch appears to be fighting
equally hard to get the deal scuttled.
