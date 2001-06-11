Trending

EchoStar exceeds six million subs

By

EchoStar's Dish Network has passed the six million mark in subscribership for its satellite TV service.

EchoStar claims it has topped six million in subscribers seven months after it claimed it reached a count of five million customers. Dish reported adding 460,000 subscribers during the first quarter of the year in announcing the six million customer milestone on Monday. - Richard Tedesco