EchoStar dismisses Rusch's report

EchoStar Communications Corp. Friday attacked a consultant's report being touted by opponents of

the company's $26.8 billion bid to buy DirecTV Inc.

The report by consultant Roger Rusch -- predicting feasibility of a supersatellite that can deliver all local channels in every market -- is little more

than scientific musing, EchoStar said.

"With enough time and enough money, almost anything is possible on paper," the company told House Judiciary

Committee chairman James Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.).

Broadcasters and a rural satellite-TV cooperative said the Rusch report proves

that EchoStar does not need to acquire DirecTV in order to deliver local

broadcasters' signals.

EchoStar countered that the report relies on incorrect or unproven assumptions

about the feasibility of the supersatellite and disregards whether such a

system is commercially viable.