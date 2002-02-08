EchoStar dismisses Rusch's report
EchoStar Communications Corp. Friday attacked a consultant's report being touted by opponents of
the company's $26.8 billion bid to buy DirecTV Inc.
The report by consultant Roger Rusch -- predicting feasibility of a supersatellite that can deliver all local channels in every market -- is little more
than scientific musing, EchoStar said.
"With enough time and enough money, almost anything is possible on paper," the company told House Judiciary
Committee chairman James Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.).
Broadcasters and a rural satellite-TV cooperative said the Rusch report proves
that EchoStar does not need to acquire DirecTV in order to deliver local
broadcasters' signals.
EchoStar countered that the report relies on incorrect or unproven assumptions
about the feasibility of the supersatellite and disregards whether such a
system is commercially viable.
