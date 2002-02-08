EchoStar dismisses Rusch's report

EchoStar today attacked a consultant's report being touted by opponents of

the company's $26.8 billion bid to buy DirecTV.

The report by consultant Roger Rusch predicting feasibility of a super

satellite that can deliver all local channels in every market is little more

than scientific musing, EchoStar said.

'With enough time and enough money, almost anything is possible on paper,' the company told House Judiciary

Committee Chairman James Sensenbrenner.

Broadcasters and a rural satellite-TV cooperative say the Rusch report proves

EchoStar does not need to acquire DirecTV in order to deliver local

broadcasters' signals.

EchoStar counters that the report relies on incorrect or unproven assumptions

about the feasibility of the super satellite and disregards whether such a

system is commercially viable.