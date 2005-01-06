EchoStar Dishes out VOD

In March, Echostar will take on the DirecTV/TiVo team head-to-head when it rolls out Dish On Demand, a VOD service based around a new digital video recorder the company introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

The DVR 625 system has 100 hours of recording capability.

Michael Schwimmer, executive vice president of Marketing and Programming at DISH Network, believes the system will offer a better VOD experience than any other service (DirecTV promotes TiVo DVRs to its subscribers) because of advanced pause, reverse and fast forwarding capabilities.

Expect the service to offer as many as 100 premieres, with new movies debuting every week.