EchoStar-DirecTV comments due Feb. 4

Petitions to deny EchoStar Communications Corp.'s $26 billion acquisition of

General Motors Corp.'s DirecTV Inc. must be submitted to the government by Feb.

4, the Federal Communications Commission said Friday.

General replies must be received by Feb. 25.

The deal would create a single U.S. direct-broadcast satellite provider that

the companies said would be a more formidable competitor to local cable

monopolies.

The deal would also give EchoStar a majority stake in PanAmSat Corp., which

provides TV-programming distribution via satellite to cable systems and home

viewers worldwide.

EchoStar promised to make available eight new interactive-video channels on

its system, including five to be created by Vivendi Universal.

Vivendi is making a $1.5 billion investment in EchoStar that will help fund

the DirecTV deal.