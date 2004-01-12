EchoStar Delays CBS Injunction

EchoStar Communications Corp. backed off its request for an injunction to keep carrying CBS as part of a broader fight with Viacom Inc.

EchoStar had sought a temporary restraining order Wednesday in a San Francisco federal court to prevent Viacom from pulling retransmission consent for its CBS stations if the DBS company drops Viacom’s MTV Networks.

EchoStar’s MTVN carriage deal expired Dec. 31, but Viacom temporarily extended it as the companies negotiated in part to wrap the cable network and station rights together. When EchoStar continued to threaten to drop MTV, Nickelodeon and other cable nets, Viacom said the company would lose the CBS O&Os as well. After going to court, EchoStar consented to a one-week delay to keep negotiating.