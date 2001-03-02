EchoStar cuts off Young stations

Satellite TV company EchoStar Communications Corp. has stopped transmitting to customers Young Broadcasting's TV stations in San Francisco and Nashville after Young demanded that EchoStar also carry its non-network-affiliated TV station in Los Angeles.

Besides not wanting to be obligated to carry Young's independent station, KCAL-TV, EchoStar also does not want to pay what Young is requesting in retransmission fees for all three stations.

Negotiations broke down last week resulting in EchoStar cutting off the signals of ABC affiliate WKRN-TV in Nashville and NBC affiliate KRON-TV in San Francisco. Last week, EchoStar filed a complaint against Young with the FCC. - Paige Albiniak