EchoStar Converts TV's To One Dish

Echostar has told the FCC has now moved all of its local TV station offerings onto one dish.

In November 2004, Congress gave the satellite company 18 months to stop requiring some subs to install two dishes in order to receive all their local TV stations.

Under prior practice, affiliates of the major networks were typically available on the same dish as popular pay-TV channels, while other stations in the market are relegated to the second antennas, which many subscribers don’t bother to install. Broadcasters cried foul.

Echostar reports that, as of June 1, 2006 (it had a June 8 deadline), all the markets where TV stations had been divided among two dishes had been converted to one-dish markets.

