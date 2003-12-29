EchoStar ‘Congratulates’ News Corp.

Here’s what EchoStar Communications Corp. had to say in response to News Corp.’s acquisition of DirecTV Inc.: "We congratulate News Corp. and welcome it to the U.S. satellite industry. Recent consolidation has created industry giants in the subscription TV industry, but the American consumer can count on [EchoStar-owned] Dish Network to offer a choice against these new Goliaths, such as Time Warner [Inc.], Comcast [Corp.] and, now, News Corp."

Of course, EchoStar tried to enter the Goliath sweepstakes itself several years back when it outbid News Corp. for the right to acquire DirecTV, only to have the deal nixed by regulators on antitrust grounds.