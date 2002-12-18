EchoStar buys Vivendi stake

Vivendi Universal said Wednesday that it has an agreement to sell its stake in EchoStar

Communications Corp. to EchoStar for $1.066 billion in cash, payable Dec. 23.

That's about $500 million less than what Vivendi paid for the 10 percent stake when

it bought it in 2001. Vivendi has recently been

selling off some investments to cut back on debt.

For EchoStar's part, it was left with a lot of cash to shop with following the

dissolution of its deal to buy Hughes Electronics Corp.'s DirecTV Inc. unit. It paid Hughes a $600

million breakup fee, but it was not forced to pony up the $2.7 billion for Hughes'

interest in financially deteriorating PanAmSat Corp. that it was originally on

the hook for. That left it with about $3.7 billion to "continue to seek

alternative, innovative ways to provide competition to the rapidly consolidating

cable industry and to provide more choices for all consumers," according to

chairman Charlie Ergen at the time.