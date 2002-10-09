EchoStar allies rally for merger

Allies are racing to the side of EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Charlie

Ergen as he struggles to head off an expected Federal Communications Commission

vote against the satellite-TV provider's merger with sole competitor DirecTV

Inc.

Tuesday, both the Small Business Survival Committee and Frontiers for Freedom,

an organization seeking to promote rural business, e-mailed pleas endorsing the

merger to industry trade-magazine editors.

By greatly expanding EchoStar's distribution capacity and eliminating

duplicative TV-channel offerings, the merger "is literally the only hope" rural

communities have of receiving high-speed Internet, wrote Karen Kerrigan, Small

Business Survival Committee chairman.

Also highlighting the merger's potential for bringing high-speed Internet to

rural areas was former U.S. Sen. Malcolm Wallop (R-Wyo.), who chairs Frontiers of

Freedom. "It is wrong to suggest that the merger of these two companies will

create a monopoly. Denying this merger will, in fact, leave the 'no-opoly' that

currently exists for millions of Americans."

Monday, EchoStar asked the FCC to delay a vote on the merger until the

Department of Justice completes its separate review. Company attorneys predicted

that a concession negotiated with the DOJ will assuage FCC concerns about a direct-broadcast satellite

monopoly.