EchoStar Adopts Hi-Def Profile

DBS operator EchoStar is using Grass Valley Group's (GVG) Profile XP video server to originate the HDTV pay-per-view channel it launched this fall. Part of EchoStar's DISH-On-Demand pay-per-view service, the new channel uses two redundant Profile XP Media Platforms to support widescreen HDTV pictures with Dolby Digital sound. EchoStar is a longtime GVG customer and already uses two large GVG Series 7000 routing switchers (with nearly 2.5 million combined crosspoints) as the core of its digital plant infrastructure.