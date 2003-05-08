EchoStar adds Univision to Dish lineup
EchoStar Communications Corp. is adding Univision Communications Inc.'s West Coast feed and sister network
TeleFutura to its Dish Network lineup, along with three more cousin channels.
TeleFutura will be offered on the "Dish Latino" and "America's Top 100"
packages.
Univision West will be available to West Coast subscribers.
EchoStar will also carry three TuTv Spanish-language channels, which are co-owned by
Univision and Latin American TV company Grupo Televisia SA.
Movie channels De Pelicula and De Pelicula Clasico and music and lifestyle
channel Telehit will be available on Dish Latino.
The channels will all be available as of May 29.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.