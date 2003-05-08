EchoStar adds Univision to Dish lineup

EchoStar Communications Corp. is adding Univision Communications Inc.'s West Coast feed and sister network

TeleFutura to its Dish Network lineup, along with three more cousin channels.

TeleFutura will be offered on the "Dish Latino" and "America's Top 100"

packages.

Univision West will be available to West Coast subscribers.

EchoStar will also carry three TuTv Spanish-language channels, which are co-owned by

Univision and Latin American TV company Grupo Televisia SA.

Movie channels De Pelicula and De Pelicula Clasico and music and lifestyle

channel Telehit will be available on Dish Latino.

The channels will all be available as of May 29.