EchoStar: 10 Million Served

DBS provider EchoStar Communications Corp. declared Monday that it has signed up its 10 millionth customer.

The country's fourth-largest pay TV distributor (Comcast, DirecTV and Time Warner are the top three, in that order) has been the fastest growing distributor over the past four years.

Since acquiring its first subscriber in March 1996, the company has added more than 100,000 net new customers each month.

DISH Network is celebrating by giving most of its employees an extra day off during the July 4 weekend. For existing customers, it's giving away 1,000 HDTV systems, including monitor, HD satellite receiver, a dish antenna, and one-year subscription to DISH Network's HD programming package.

The total value of the giveaway, winners of which will be picked by drawing, is approximately $1 million.