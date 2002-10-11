Echevarria exits MDs
Rene Echevarria has left ABC's MDs as showrunner, an executive
producer who runs the show day-to-day.
Echevarria maintains his two-year development deal with The Walt Disney Co.-owned
Touchstone Television. That deal was signed last June.
MDs, which airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m., is having a hard time
taking off.
Both MDs and competing hospital drama CBS' Presidio Med are
overshadowed by NBC's Law & Order.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.