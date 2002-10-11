Echevarria exits MDs

Rene Echevarria has left ABC's MDs as showrunner, an executive

producer who runs the show day-to-day.

Echevarria maintains his two-year development deal with The Walt Disney Co.-owned

Touchstone Television. That deal was signed last June.

MDs, which airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m., is having a hard time

taking off.

Both MDs and competing hospital drama CBS' Presidio Med are

overshadowed by NBC's Law & Order.