EBU using PanAmSat for 2002 games

The European Broadcasters Union will use PanAmSat to provide full-time video contribution services to support live coverage of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah and other major sporting events from the Americas.

Made up of a group of 69 national broadcasters from 50 countries, the EBU has been a long-time customer of PanAmSat's services and will now be delivered over the company's PAS-9 Atlantic Ocean Region satellite.

PanAmSat's services will help the EBU broadcast live coverage of sporting and special events from virtually anywhere in the Americas. Initially, the agreement will support the delivery of two major events in the next 12

months, the 2002 Winter Olympics and the World Athletics Championship organized in Edmonton, Canada. The EBU also will be carrying a substantial number of European events to the Americas. - Mike Grotticelli