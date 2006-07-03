Ebert Stable After Emergency Surgery

The AP reports that Chicago Times film critic Roger Ebert, co-host of the Ebert & Roeper syndicated movie-review show, is in serious but stable condition after emergency surgery on Sunday. The operation was to repair complications from Ebert’s June 16 cancer surgery to remove a growth on his salivary gland. On Saturday, according to reports on the Chicago Times Website, a blood vessel burst near the site of the operation.

In a statement, Ebert’s co-host, Richard Roeper, said, “"Roger is a fighter, and I have every confidence and hope that he has thousands of movie reviews ahead of him."

Ebert, 64, has been reviewing movies on TV since 1975, when he teamed up with the late Gene Siskel of the Chicago Tribune.