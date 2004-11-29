Ebersol’s Son Presumed Dead

A deputy coroner said Monday afternoon that the teenage son of NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol is presumed dead after a plane crash in southwest Colorado Sunday morning, according to NBC’s Denver affiliate, KUSA.

Police Commander Gene Lillard says rescuers have not found the body of 14-year-old Edward Ebersol, the station reported.

Dick Ebersol, a well-known figure in sports and TV, and his 22-year-old son Charles, were seriously injured when their charter plane crashed during takeoff near the ski resort of Telluride, Colo., en route to South Bend, Ind., where Charles is a senior at the University of Notre Dame.

Ebersol’s younger son, Teddy, was missing from the wreckage after the crash.



In a statement Monday night, NBC Universal said: "Dick Ebersol and his son Charlie are both hospitalized in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery."

The pilot and another crew member were killed when the plane reportedly hit a fence and burst into flames. A total of six people were on board. Charles reportedly pulled his father from the wreckage.

Ebersol, his older son and a third crew member were taken to a hospital in nearby Montrose for treatment. They later were moved to other hospitals, although Montrose hospital officials would not say where. Ebersol’s wife, actress Susan St. James, was not on board.

Snow was falling in Montrose on Sunday, but federal aviation officials did not know whether inclement weather contributed to the crash.

