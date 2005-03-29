Ebersol Returns to NBC

Without an official announcement from the network, Dick Ebersol, chairman of NBC Sports, returned to work Tuesday after a long leave following the Nov. 28 crash of a private plane in Montrose, Colo., that took the life of his 14-year-old son, Teddy, and two of the plane’s crew members.

Ebersol’s other son, Charlie, 21, was injured. Ebersol, who leads NBC’s Olympics effort, took the time to heal emotionally and physically. As a matter of courtesy, an NBC spokesman said Ebersol wanted friends and associates to know he was now back at work.