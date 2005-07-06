Ebersol Congratulates London

NBC now knows where it will be sending Bob Costas and company in 2012: London.

NBC President Dick Ebersol, chairman of NBC Universal Sports & Olympics, sent his congratulations Wednesday after the International Olympic Committee picked the city as the site of the 2012 games.

NBC has the rights to the Olympics through those 2012 games.

New York had been in the running to host the Olympics, but its chances took a hit when the city failed to approve the building of a new stadium in Manhattan.

Cablevision, which owns Madison Square Garden, had bitterly opposed the new stadium, fearing it would draw business away from the Garden.