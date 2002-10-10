Trending

eBayTV launch pushed back

By

The launch date for proposed syndicated TV show eBayTV has been pushed back to fall 2003, a Sony
Pictures Television spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

Development of the show -- which would combine the
dynamics of the online auction with interesting stories about items people have
bought on the Web site (http://www.ebay.com/
),
was announced in August 2001, but no pilot has yet been shot.

Sony , the show's producer, said it
is still gung-ho about the concept, but it is waiting until the market feels right.
Sony has never attached a firm date to the show's premiere, the spokeswoman
said.