eBayTV launch pushed back
The launch date for proposed syndicated TV show eBayTV has been pushed back to fall 2003, a Sony
Pictures Television spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.
Development of the show -- which would combine the
dynamics of the online auction with interesting stories about items people have
bought on the Web site (http://www.ebay.com/
),
was announced in August 2001, but no pilot has yet been shot.
Sony , the show's producer, said it
is still gung-ho about the concept, but it is waiting until the market feels right.
Sony has never attached a firm date to the show's premiere, the spokeswoman
said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.