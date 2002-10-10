eBayTV launch pushed back

The launch date for proposed syndicated TV show eBayTV has been pushed back to fall 2003, a Sony

Pictures Television spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

Development of the show -- which would combine the

dynamics of the online auction with interesting stories about items people have

bought on the Web site (http://www.ebay.com/

),

was announced in August 2001, but no pilot has yet been shot.

Sony , the show's producer, said it

is still gung-ho about the concept, but it is waiting until the market feels right.

Sony has never attached a firm date to the show's premiere, the spokeswoman

said.