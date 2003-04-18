eBayTV delayed to 2004
Sony Pictures Television has confirmed what most syndication watchers had
already figured out -- the launch of its high-profile eBayTV strip will slip a
year to fall 2004.
Stations that have signed up for the auction/reality show will need to fill
the slot with other programming next fall, but they now have more time to set up
related Web sites.
Molly Pesce is still set to host the show, which could end up as a half-hour
strip rather than the planned hour.
In any event, stations will still be able to share in auction revenue
generated by the show as viewers will be invited to auction off unwanted goods.
Sony won't give a clearance percentage, but it confirmed that the lineup now
includes stations from Viacom Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., Belo Corp., Raycom Media, Clear Channel Communications Inc., Pegasus Communications Corp.,
Media General Inc., Cox Broadcasting Inc., Capitol Broadcasting Co., White Knight, Emmis Communications Corp., Evening Post, Quorum, Grant
and GoCom Media.
Sources unrelated to Sony confirmed that CBS and NBC owned-and-operated
stations have expressed interest in the show.
