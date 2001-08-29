eBay, the syndie series

Columbia TriStar Television Distribution is looking to turn online auction eBay into a fall 2002 syndicated strip.

The currently untitled series, right now earmarked for early fringe and afternoon time periods, would tell the stories of people hunting down treasures on eBay, which sells everything from antique cars to designer purses. At this point, there is no clearance information for the show, which will be produced by LMNO Productions (Fox's Guiness World Records: Primetime and Boot Camp) and eBay, in association with Columbia TriStar.

Stations who sign on for it will be able to link their Web sites to eBay as a cross-promotional strategy. The other project officially in Columbia TriStar's 2002 stable of shows is Pyramid, which has already been cleared in several markets.

The series will also encompass more than just eBay items, including tales of people collecting goodies from such places as antique stores and garage sales.

- Susanne Ault