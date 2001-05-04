eBay bans sale of hate, murder items

eBay has banned the sale of items associated with Nazi Germany, hate groups and murderers on its auction site in response to pressure from human rights groups, Reuters reports.

The ban follows a similar move by Internet portal Yahoo!, which pulled memorabilia associated with the Nazis earlier this year after a legal battle in French courts. eBay made the decision the day after it removed from auction the sale of a piece of door, allegedly the one an unarmed African immigrant was standing near when he was shot and killed by New York police in 1999. eBay said it already had policies that prohibit many hate-related items from groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, Nazis and neo-Nazis, but eBay had allowed the sale of related goods if they claimed to be at least 50-years old.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center, which had lobbied for the change in eBay's policy, praised the decision, Reuters reports, saying eBay had become the largest online retailer for Nazi material. "The Internet did not invent this niche market but it certainly has mainstreamed it," Cooper said.

eBay's policy banning such material takes effect on May 17. It also forbids listing of items associated with people who have committed murder in the past 100 years. - Richard Tedesco