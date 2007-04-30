Easterly To Run WJW

Fox Television Stations has named Greg Easterly Vice President and General Manager of WJW Cleveland. He’ll report to Jack Abernethy, CEO of the station group. "The success of WJW during Greg’s tenure made him the ideal choice for this position," said Abernethy.

Easterly succeeds Mike Renda, who moved to Fox’s WTXF Philadelphia. Easterly has been the WJW News Director since December 1996. "I’m honored for the opportunity to lead the talented team here at Fox 8 as we continue to build on the success of the last several years," he said. "There are still so many great things for us to achieve and I cannot wait to get started."

WJW is the market leader in Cleveland. The Fox stations group owns 35 stations in 26 markets.