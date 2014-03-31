Easterly Named WGN Chicago GM

Greg Easterly, WJW Cleveland president and general manager, has been named WGN Chicago president and general manager. Tribune owns WGN and acquired WJW in its Local TV acquisition. Easterly will also oversee CLTV, Tribune’s Chicago-based regional cable news channel. Easterly, 52, starts April 14 and reports to Larry Wert, president of broadcast media, Tribune.

Easterly has been the GM at Fox affiliate WJW since 2007. Prior to that he was the station’s VP/news director for ten years.

“Greg is a proven leader, both at the head of a station and in the newsroom, and he has a keen understanding of the management and operations of a legacy station with market dominance,” said Wert. “WGN programs a powerful schedule of news, sports and entertainment for itself and CLTV, with more news than any other Chicago station. I’m confident WGN will continue its growth and success under Greg’s expert guidance.”

Easterly has held news executive positions at KNXV Phoenix, KJRH Tulsa, and KBMT Beaumont, Texas. He was an anchor at KLST San Angelo (Texas).

“WGN and WJW have so much in common, from their experienced staffs to their strong local news, especially their unique connection to the local community,” said Easterly. “I truly feel like one of the most fortunate broadcasters in the country–to first be a part of a powerhouse legacy station like WJW and work with the great people there, and now to be able to take the next step to WGN, another legacy station with a rich history and a top-ranked news product.”

Steve Farber has been acting general manager at WGN, a CW affiliate, since September 2012. He moved up to a corporate senior VP role in September 2013.