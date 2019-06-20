Easterly Named General Manager at WJBK Detroit

Greg Easterly has been named VP and general manager of Fox-owned WJBK Detroit. He succeeds Mike Renda, who announced his retirement. Easterly was senior VP of group operations at Tribune Media, with oversight of 15 markets. Before that, he was general manager at WPIX New York, WGN Chicago and WJW Cleveland.

“Greg has an impressive track record and we are happy to have him back at FTS,” said Jack Abernethy, Fox Television Stations CEO. “He’s a strategic leader and we look forward to having his experience and passion at WJBK.”

Before becoming a GM, Easterly was VP of news at WJW Cleveland.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Fox family at a legacy station like WJBK, with a strong commitment to local news and community service,” he said. “I can't wait to begin working with the talented and dedicated team here.”

Renda thanked his colleagues in a staff meeting Wednesday. “I wanted each of you to know how grateful I am for all of your hard work and support for the past six years,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate to work at some great stations with Fox, but I have always appreciated the dedication to the Detroit community here at Fox 2.”

Abernethy saluted Renda for being an FTS general manager in four markets: Cleveland, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit. “We appreciate his sacrifice of moving his family four times and all his contributions,” he said. “We wish him nothing but the best. “