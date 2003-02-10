Easing Traffic

Traffic systems traditionally have been a rather slowly advancing product area. The goal of a traffic system, ensuring that spot sales are properly tracked so that the spots are properly played, is simple in concept but difficult in execution. That difficulty has made the creation traffic systems an area that has seen few major leaps in capabilities.

But that is changing. The advent of DTV and multichannel operations has changed the requirements of traffic systems. And new players in the market, most notably WideOrbit and CAM Systems, are moving the entire market segment ahead by simply changing the competitive landscape.

The following special report takes a look at the biggest players in traffic systems and points out what NAB attendees can expect in the way of new features and products.