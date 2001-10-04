EarthLink riding fast AOL lines
AOL Time Warner has introduced EarthLink's high-speed Web service along with fast AOL service over Time Warner Cable pipes in the Tampa Bay and Raleigh, N.C. markets.
The launches come a week after AOL started offering high-speed service from rival EarthLink and AOL in Columbus, Ohio and Syracuse, New York.
AOL's $106 billion purchase of Time Warner was conditioned on the mega-media company agreeing to provide high-speed service from two rival Internet service providers within 90 days of offering its own service.
AOL Time Warner has indicated it will eventually provide high-speed Web access in its top 20 markets.
- Richard Tedesco
