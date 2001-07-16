EarthLink debuting with Time Warner in fall

EarthLink will be available to Time Warner Cable's

customers in Columbus, Ohio and Syracuse, N.Y. in September.

The two companies intend to make EarthLink's Internet access accessible to a number of other Time Warner Cable systems by year's end. EarthLink became the first Internet service provider to strike a deal with Time Warner Cable last November. Time Warner is currently awaiting Federal Trade Commission clearance to extend access to Juno and High Speed Access Corp.

The issue of Time Warner offering access to its broadband pipes for independent ISPs was a significant issue for federal regulatory agencies that approved the merger between America Online and Time Warner.

In a prepared statement, Christopher Bogart, president of Time Warner Cable Ventures, called the imminent EarthLink launch in September "an important step in our plan to offer a choice of ISPs to Time Warner Cable customers." - Richard Tedesco