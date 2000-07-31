The earth-shoe-and-Gucci odd couple of the'90s will be passed around between the FOX cable networks beginning in fall 2005, after a three-year broadcast syndication run. Dharma & Greg, the four-year-old ABC hit, will be available to FX and FOX Family Channel. D & G is the latest in a series of FOX cable acquisitions filtering down from its sister production house, Twentieth TV. The others include NYPD Blue and The X-Files, already stripped on FX; and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Practice and Ally McBeal for upcoming seasons.