EARNINGS: TV Tanks at McGraw-Hill
Buoyed by the financial services part of its portfolio, McGraw-Hill reported a 31.7% increase in diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2007, compared to the second quarter of 2006. Net income in the quarter grew 25.4% year over year, while revenue increased 12.5% to $1.7 billion.
McGraw’s Broadcasting Group, on the other hand, declined by 16% in the second quarter to $26.8 million. The absence of political advertising was a primary factor, said Chairman/President/CEO Harold McGraw III.
McGraw-Hill owns four ABC affiliates.
